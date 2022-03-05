Aryan-NCB Case Had ‘Political Intension’ to Harm SRK’s Image, Says Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas, who starred in Minnal Murali and Naradan, said in a recent interview that Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ‘looks like’ it was politically motivated to ‘tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation’.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Tovino said, “That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intension to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, his son's reputation, it looks like that. I'm not stating it but it looks like that."

The interviewer had mentioned that Aryan Khan’s image was affected by the case.