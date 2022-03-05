Aryan-NCB Case Had ‘Political Intension’ to Harm SRK’s Image, Says Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB.
Tovino Thomas, who starred in Minnal Murali and Naradan, said in a recent interview that Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ‘looks like’ it was politically motivated to ‘tarnish Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation’.
Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Tovino said, “That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intension to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, his son's reputation, it looks like that. I'm not stating it but it looks like that."
The interviewer had mentioned that Aryan Khan’s image was affected by the case.
Aryan Khan, and several others, were arrested by the NCB on 2 October during a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan spent three weeks in prison before he was released on bail. While Aryan’s counsel maintained that no contraband was found on him, the agency argued ‘conspiracy’.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that took over Aryan Khan’s case, among other, reportedly didn’t find any evidence of him being part of an international drug syndicate, Hindustan Times had reported.
"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. The probe is still in progress and we have recorded multiple statements. We have not reached any conclusion yet", Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.
Talking about these reports, Tovino said, “People will believe it was manipulated. That there was some kind of manipulation, which is why he is clear now. People like to think that."
Aryan Khan and his sister Suhana Khan were seen at the Indian Premier League auction in February representing Shah Rukh at the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
