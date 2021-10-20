'Police Found WhatsApp Chats of Aryan Khan Discussing Drugs With Actor': NCB

A special Mumbai court will pass its orders on the bail applications filed by Aryan Khan and others in connection to the Mumbai cruise case. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the agency raided a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.

As per a report by ANI, the NCB has said that it has submitted the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court. "The police have found drug- related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress", ANI quoted the agency as saying.

Aryan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October. Before that, he was in the custody of the NCB.