Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Share Throwback Pics of Gauri, Aryan Khan After His Bail

Gauri Khan’s friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan took to social media to celebrate the High Court’s Thursday ruling which granted bail to Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs case.

The Court will release a detailed order with the reasons for bail on Friday. While Shah Rukh’s fans celebrated outside his residence Mannat, several celebrities including Swara Bhasker and R Madhavan expressed their joy at Aryan Khan’s bail.

Maheep Kapoor shared a picture of Gauri Khan with her son Aryan Khan on Instagram.