Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB as Per a Bail Condition

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, 5 November. He was required to mark his presence before the agency between 11 am and 2 pm.

This was one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to the 23-year-old, who was arrested, along with several others, by the agency following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.