Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB as Per a Bail Condition

Aryan Khan appeared before the NCB on Friday, 5 November.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, 5 November. He was required to mark his presence before the agency between 11 am and 2 pm.
This was one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to the 23-year-old, who was arrested, along with several others, by the agency following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
The High Court had listed 14 conditions for Aryan's bail. Among them were that Aryan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and he must appear before the NCB every Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)