Artistic Freedom Squashed: 'Churails' Maker on Show's Ban in Pak

Pakistani TV series Churails, streaming on Zee5 since 11 August, has been removed for viewers based in the country after there was a huge backlash on social media regarding the show's content. Criticising Churails, a number of social media users had claimed that referring to sexual acts will spread vulgarity in Pakistan.
The India-based streaming platform has not yet issued any statement regarding the decision.
Director and writer of the show Asim Abbasi took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He began by saying, "How strange for #Churails to be lauded internationally, and now be shut down in its country of origin. In the very country where hundreds of artists came together to create something that could initiate dialogue and open doors for new narratives".
Asim further said that this decision is a loss for women and other marginalised communities that the show represents. "Artistic freedom squashed because it is wrongly perceived by some as a moral threat. Predictable, and yet, still disappointing. For this is not just my loss. This is a loss for women and marginalised communities that this show meant to re-represent."
Abbasi added that this step gives more power to the misogynists. "This is a loss for all actors, writers, directors and technicians across Pakistan, who were hoping for digital/OTT to be their saviour. And it's a home-run for all the misogynists who have once again proven that they are the only voice that matters".
The cast of Churails is led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi.
