OG Malik Has Left Us: Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik Condole Grandmother’s Demise

Amaal Mallik and Arman Malik with grandmother Kausar Jahan Malik.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singers Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik posted emotional tributes for their grandmother Kausar Jahan Malik, who passed away on 25 July. Amaal wrote that burying her with his own hands was the ‘most difficult task’ of his life. “The OG Malik has left us,” he concluded.
Kausar Jahan Malik, mother to Anu Malik and Daboo Malik passed away aged 86 after a stroke. Amaal and Armaan shared photos and videos with their grandmother.
Amaal’s note read, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture.”
Armaan Malik wrote, “Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever."
"I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you," he concluded.
Published: 26 Jul 2021,08:27 PM IST