OG Malik Has Left Us: Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik Condole Grandmother’s Demise

Singers Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik posted emotional tributes for their grandmother Kausar Jahan Malik, who passed away on 25 July. Amaal wrote that burying her with his own hands was the ‘most difficult task’ of his life. “The OG Malik has left us,” he concluded.

Kausar Jahan Malik, mother to Anu Malik and Daboo Malik passed away aged 86 after a stroke. Amaal and Armaan shared photos and videos with their grandmother.