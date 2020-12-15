Drugs Probe: Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB Again on 16 December

Actor Arjun Rampal has once again been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 16 December, NCB sources have said. The development is in relation to the drugs probe that has been ongoing since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rampal was first summoned on 13 November and was questioned for six hours. In a statement to the media, he said that the substances found during an NCB raid on his residence were part of a prescription, and clarified that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he said.
Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the NCB on 11 November and 12 November. Her brother Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB on 18 October in the alleged drug peddling case in which late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also held. He was found in possession of charas and alprazolam, a banned tablet, NCB sources told The Quint.
Electronic gadgets were seized from Rampal’s Mumbai residence during a search a few days before he was first questioned, sources added.
