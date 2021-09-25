Shocked & Taken Aback: Arjun Rampal Reacts to His Partner’s Brother’s Arrest

“As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person,” Rampal’s statement said.

Arjun Rampal further requested that his name shouldn’t be associated with the case since it is causing “hurt and confusion” for his family. “I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side on the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters,” Rampal added.

The actor’s statement concluded, “Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard.”