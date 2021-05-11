Still Lost Without You: Arjun Kapoor in Tribute Post to Mom Mona

Many celebrities commented under the picture and sent love and strength to the actor. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, "Feel the same way," and producer Tanuj Garg assured, ''She's fully there !!! And proud of you!!!!"

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Your lovely mom was one of the kindest most warm people I've ever met. You take care." Tisca Chopra also wrote that Arjun was 'blessed' to have had his mother in his life.

Earlier in March, he'd shared a picture of his mother to mark her death anniversary. "It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear," he captioned the post.