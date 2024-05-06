Aranmanai 4 Box Office Day 3: Tamannaah Bhatia Film Mints Over ₹7 Crore

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aranmanai 4 Box Office Day 3: Tamannaah Bhatia Film Mints Over ₹7 Crore

Aranmanai 4 starring Tamannaah Bhatia rakes in nearly ₹8 crore at the box office on day 3
Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C, is doing well at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹18 crore since its release.

(Photo:X)

On its opening day, Aranmanai 4 grossed approximately ₹4.65 crore overall, with ₹4.15 crore from the Tamil version and ₹50 lakh from the Telugu version. The following day, it garnered ₹6.65 crore in total, split between ₹6.05 crore in Tamil and ₹60 lakh in Telugu. By its third day, the horror comedy had accumulated ₹7.50 crore across all languages in India. As of now, its total earnings stand at ₹18.80 crore. Notably, it enjoyed a 56.31% occupancy rate in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The film also stars  Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash, KS Ravikumar, Kovai Sarala, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, released in 2021.

