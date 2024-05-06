Aranmanai 4 Box Office Day 3: Tamannaah Bhatia Film Mints Over ₹7 Crore

On its opening day, Aranmanai 4 grossed approximately ₹4.65 crore overall, with ₹4.15 crore from the Tamil version and ₹50 lakh from the Telugu version. The following day, it garnered ₹6.65 crore in total, split between ₹6.05 crore in Tamil and ₹60 lakh in Telugu. By its third day, the horror comedy had accumulated ₹7.50 crore across all languages in India. As of now, its total earnings stand at ₹18.80 crore. Notably, it enjoyed a 56.31% occupancy rate in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash, KS Ravikumar, Kovai Sarala, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, released in 2021.