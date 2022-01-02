AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Announces Her Engagement On Social Media

AR Rahman shared the news on his Instagram story.
(Photos Courtesy: Instagram)
AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed via social media on Sunday. Khatija stated that she had been engaged to Riyasdeen on her birthday, 29 December, in a private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.
Here's the message posted by Khatija on her Instagram:
"With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.
#KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou"
Khatija also posted a photograph of her and Riyasdeen on her Insta feed.
AR Rahman also shared their photos on his Instagram story.
Khatija Rahman was involved in a short social media controversy last year when author Taslima Nasreen commented on her wearing a burqa, calling it "suffocating". While Khatija has been trolled for choosing to wear the burqa before, both she and her father AR Rahman reacted to the comment in interviews with The Quint last year.
You can watch their videos below:
