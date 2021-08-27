Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Welcome Their First Child, Reveal Name

Aparshakti Khurana with partner Aakriti Ahuja
(Photo Courtesy: Rahul Narang/ Instagram @aparshakti_khurana)
Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja welcomed their first child on Friday! Aparshakti announced the baby’s birth in an Instagram post with the caption, “Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27, 2021."
Aparshakti’s brother Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his post on social media and wrote, “A new member in the fam. Best feeling."
Several celebrities congratulated the couple under Aparshakti’s comment including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanya Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Patralekhaa, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunil Grover, and Varun Sharma.
Aparshakti and Aakriti got married in September 2014, and announced their pregnancy in June this year with a picture where the Stree actor could be seen kissing Aakriti’s baby bump. “Lockdown mein kaam to expand ho nahi paya toh hume laga family hi expand kar lete hai. #PreggerAlert,” the caption read.
On the career front, Aparshakti Khurana will star in Helmet. After his debut with Aamir Khan’s film Dangal and went on to act in films like Stree, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.
Published: undefined