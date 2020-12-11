3 Years of Us: Anushka, Virat Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

While Anushka's last film was 2018's Zero, her production house Clean Slate Filmz has released Netflix movie Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok. After accompanying Virat in Dubai, where he was playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in November, she returned to Mumbai and has been spotted shooting for advertisements.

In an interview with Times of India, she had mentioned that she and her team were taking precautions to ensure her safety from COVID-19 on set. “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken," she said.