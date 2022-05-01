Anushka Sharma Responds to Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish: 'Stole My Words...'

Anushka Sharma turned 34 today and to mark her birthday, her husband Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share an adorable post. The Indian cricketer shared photos from her birthday bash and captioned it - “Thank god you were born . I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out . Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma".

Anushka responded by saying, "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)"

