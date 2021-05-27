Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty, Recuperating: Report

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has undergone an angioplasty over the weekend, as per a report by Mid-day. The report states that Anurag suffered a mild chest pain while he was working at home on the post-production of his next project Do Baaraa. A source told the publication, "Anurag Kashyap sought medical attention after complaining of a discomfort. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart and he immediately got a surgery".

Kashyap's spokesperson confirmed the news and stated that the filmmaker is recuperating.

After Manmarziyaan, Anurag will be reuniting with Taapsee Pannu for Do Baaraa. The sci-fi thriller also stars Pavail Gulati.

(With inputs from mid-day)