Anurag Kashyap’s First Wife Aarti Bajaj, Actors Back the Filmmaker

After Taapsee Pannu came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, his first wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj also posted a message on social media backing him. “You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them,” is how Bajaj’s message begins. Baja’s message of support to Kashyap comes after an actor named Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag had sexually harassed her a few years ago. Ghosh made the allegations on Saturday, which were then denied by Kashyap on Twitter. Here’s Bajaj’s complete message that was posted on Instagram, backing her ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap:

“First wife here... You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spend that energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place .Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this. That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”

Apart from Aarti Bajaj and Taapsee Pannu, actors like Tisca Chopra to have tweeted supporting Kashyap.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted on Sunday morning stressing that the #MeToo movement ‘s sanctity needs to be protected by both men and women. Relating the cause to the allegation against Kashyap, Sinha said that the movement should not be misused.

Anurag has via Twitter denied all allegations of sexual misconduct against him made by Payal Ghosh. Ghosh, who has worked in films like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and Prayanam, accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on her in an interview to a Telugu news channel. However, Anurag Kashyap has dismissed the allegations in a series of tweets on Saturday night calling it "an attempt to silence" him.