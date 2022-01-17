Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Fake Casting Profile; Denies 'Sacred Games 3' Rumours

Anurag Kashyap has warned against a fake casting profile.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram on Sunday, 16 January, to call out a fake casting profile. The profile spoke about casting for Sacred Games season 3.
Anurag shared a screengrab of the Instagram story of the 'scamster' and requested his followers to report him.
"This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person", Anurag wrote.
The fake profile mentioned the requirement of female actors of different age groups who "must be ok with bold scenes".