Anupam Kher Talks About Controversies Surrounding ‘The Kashmir Files'
Anupam Kher opened up about who his friends are in the Hindi film industry.
Swati Chopra
Celebrities
Published:
Anupam Kher Talks About Controversies Surrounding ‘The Kashmir Files
|
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
)
Veteran actor Anupam Kher took some time out to speak to The Quint about the controversies surrounding his film,The Kashmir Files, what it’s like to work in the Hindi film industry in this day and age and he also spoke about his first experience acting in a film.
He opened up about his hectic work schedules from back in the day and how it's different from today's time, he said:
At that time I was intoxicated by the fact that he had made it. I had a lot of experience as an actor the only thing that I needed to tell myself is that it was okay to do roles that I didn’t believe in. As a theatre actor, I was always asked to look for logic. Yet the films I did, did not have any logic but I convinced 1.2 billion people that it did. So I personally believe our actors are the best actors in the world because we do the most unconvincing things convincingly.
Anupam Kher, Actor
When asked about how he perceived relationships in the industry in today’s time in comparison to before, he said:
I love people. Because I don’t judge them. And loving comes easily when you don’t judge people. I come from a small town and small town people are very warm, earthy and innocent. I still have a sense of wonder about life. I don’t judge people that’s the biggest thing. But that doesn’t mean I am saintly. I have a sense of jealousy and negativity. But in the end, I forget things easily.
Anupam Kher, Actor
The veteran actor also opened up about his most memorable fan experience and who his friends are in the Hindi film industry.