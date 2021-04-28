Anupam Gives Update on Wife Kirron's Battle With Multiple Myeloma

"We are blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things heads on... so keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like.. in your prayers and in your heart," shared Sikandar.

Kirron Kher is a singer, and National award-winning actor known for her roles in films like Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, and Devdas. She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2009, and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014.