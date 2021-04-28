Anupam Gives Update on Wife Kirron's Battle With Multiple Myeloma

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anupam Kher shared a health update about wife Kirron Kher who is currently battling multiple myeloma, during an Instagram live. "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. With your prayers on her side, everything will be fine," he said.
On 1 April, Anupam and son Sikandar Kher shared a joint statement on their social media accounts informing their followers about Kirron's diagnosis. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before," the statement read.
"We are blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things heads on... so keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like.. in your prayers and in your heart," shared Sikandar.
Kirron Kher is a singer, and National award-winning actor known for her roles in films like Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, and Devdas. She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2009, and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014.
