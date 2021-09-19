Anupam Kher Conferred Doctorate In Philosophy of Hindu Studies In the US

Actor Anupam Kher was conferred a honorary doctorate in Philosophy of Hindu studies from the Hindu University of America. Kher tweeted about the doctorate by posting a video of the event and called it one of the "biggest highlights" of his life. The Hindu University of America is based out of Orlando, Florida.

According to reports, the 66-year-old actor said that the doctorate will give him a platform to talk about the philosophy of Hinduism, the philosophy of the oldest culture in the world.