Anubhav Sinha Claims BJP Copied His Song For Bihar Poll Campaign

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently took to Twitter to allege that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has copied his rap song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' for its campaign for the upcoming Bihar elections. 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' is sung by Manoj Bajpayee and he also stars in the music video. The Bhojpuri single, released in September, speaks about the struggles of migrant workers.

A few days back the official Twitter handle of BJP Bihar shared a campaign song 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba', which sounds very similar to Anubhav Sinha's. However, the lyrics speak about the 'progress' of the state under the NDA government.

Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "I can't not say this. If I don't say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But... BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of a song ‘Bambai Mein Ka Ba’, that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyright of".

The filmmaker further wrote that the BJP, which is governing the country, is setting a 'terrible' example by not respecting intellectual property rights of others. “No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn’t.”

Sinha added that it’s not in his might to take the party to court, so he said it through social media, and hopes that BJP supporters wouldn’t “troll him”.

“I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members, and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you,” he concluded.

Responding to Anubhav Sinha's claims, the BJP said the song that Sinha was referring to was its response to a song used by the Congress in the run up to Bihar polls, as per a report by MoneyControl.com. “The song of Anubhav Sinha was in fact copied by the opposition in Bihar with a female voice singing ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’, which was used by the media also and we condemn it. We responded to the opposition in their own words,” said a BJP leader.