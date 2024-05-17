Anshuman Jha Wins Award for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at UK Asian Film Festival

“I had a great time directing this black comedy thriller. And this award was very unexpected, honestly, so I am super happy with this recognition,” the director told Hindustan Times.

“I will only direct a film when it calls out to me the way Lord Curzon’s script did. It’s ‘cine-ma’ for me. The script is sacrosanct to me and once it’s fully ready and I’m convinced, I’ll take it up. There’s a rom-com in the pipeline, but at this moment, I can’t say when will I direct that,” he added.