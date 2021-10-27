'Annaatthe' Trailer: Celebrate Rajinikanth this Diwali

The trailer of Rajinikanth's upcoming Diwali release Annaatthe has dropped online and it has everything a true blue Rajini 'mass' is expected to have. Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva and also features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

The film's shoot began on 11 December 2019 on the eve of Rajinikanth's birthday and it was shut down mid-way due to the pandemic. Shooting resumed in December 2020 and Annaatthe was initially to release during Dussehra and later it was announced that it would hit theatres during Diwali on 4 November, 2021.

Watch the trailer of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe here: