He Was a Big Actor: Ankita Shares Casting Couch Experiences

Ankita said she wanted to avoid the situation wherein she would be asked to 'sleep with a producer'. “And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi (I took him to task). I told him, ‘I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.’ And I left from there. He then apologised and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, ‘If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film,’” she added.

The actor continued that the second such incident she encountered was when she was thinking of trying her hands at films. "When I got back again into films, I felt it again, just shaking hands with that person. I don’t want to take names, he was a big actor. I got those vibes. I knew it, ab mera yahaan nahi hoga (it will not work out for me), because it is a give and take thing. I understood and left", Ankita told Bollywood Bubble.