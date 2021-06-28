Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rumours of Bigg Boss 15 Participation

"The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I'm not even a part of," she added.

Ankita made her debut with the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta starring opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her film debut in 2019 as Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and also appeared in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff.