Ankita Lokhande Injured Ahead of Her Wedding; Advised Bed Rest

Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain this month, was hospitalised on 7 December, as per a report by ETimes. The actor sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital. Ankita has been discharged, but advised bed rest by doctors.

A friend of Ankita's told the publication, "Thankfully, there's no fracture".

Ankita took to Instagram to share a pic of her bandaged leg.