Ankita Lokhande Injured Ahead of Her Wedding; Advised Bed Rest

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain this month.
Ankita Lokhande has injured herself.

Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain this month, was hospitalised on 7 December, as per a report by ETimes. The actor sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital. Ankita has been discharged, but advised bed rest by doctors.

A friend of Ankita's told the publication, "Thankfully, there's no fracture".

Ankita took to Instagram to share a pic of her bandaged leg.

A few days back, Ankita and Vicky shared glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations.

Before making her film debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita was known for her role as Archana in the show Pavitra Rishta.

Published: 08 Dec 2021,03:55 PM IST
