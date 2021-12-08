Ankita Lokhande Injured Ahead of Her Wedding; Advised Bed Rest

Ankita Lokhande has injured herself.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain this month, was hospitalised on 7 December, as per a report by ETimes. The actor sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital. Ankita has been discharged, but advised bed rest by doctors.
A friend of Ankita's told the publication, "Thankfully, there's no fracture".
Ankita took to Instagram to share a pic of her bandaged leg.
A few days back, Ankita and Vicky shared glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations.
Before making her film debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita was known for her role as Archana in the show Pavitra Rishta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)