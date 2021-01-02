Pay Gap: Anil Kapoor Says Kareena 'Took a Lot of Money' From Him

The pay gap between male and female actors in Bollywood has been highlighted over the past few years. On an episode of her chat show What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor, who has been vocal about pay disparity in Bollywood, recently asked Anil Kapoor his opinion on the subject.
A momentarily baffled Kareena replied, "We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…"
Anil went on to narrate an incident from when Kareena was negotiating her pay before the filming of her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding which was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and himself. He said that the producers had complained Kareena was demanding too much money. "Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai. Maine bola, 'De do.' (She is demanding more money than the hero. I said, 'Give it to her.') They all called me up also, I said, 'Done.' They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, 'Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants),'" Anil said.
The actor also added that he has done several films where his female co-star was paid more than him and he had no problem with such deals.
Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have co-starred in films such as Tashan and Bewafaa. They will be seen together in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Published: undefined