'Love Per Square Foot' Dir Anand & Actor Angira Dhar Get Married

"On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!", Angira captioned the photo. Anand Tiwari also shared the same photo and message.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sayani Gupta, Mithila Palkar and other celebrities congratulated the couple.