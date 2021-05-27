Angelina Criticises Tentative Ruling Granting Brad More Custody

The source added, "A few weeks ago, the judge's decision came down after a months long trial. Brad has been awarded significantly more time with the kids. He had had very limited time before." There is no confirmation about the decision being legally binding but the tentative ruling was reportedly based on testimonies from 'witnesses, experts, people who have been with the kids'.

Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh didn't testify despite the California stature that allows all children above the age of 14 to specify custodial preference. Angelina, on 24 May, filed a complaint to the California's Second District Court of Appeal over Ouderkirk's ruling over the case. A source close to Angelina told PEOPLE that she doesn't have an issue with the joint custody but there are 'other issues of concern'.

In the documents filed by the Eternals actor, she said that the judge declined to hear evidence that she believes is 'relevant to the children's safety and well-being'. While the documents didn't reveal many details, the Associated Press reported that the filing said, "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."