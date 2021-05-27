Angelina Criticises Tentative Ruling Granting Brad More Custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are involved in a custody battle for five of their children.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's long custody battle has a new development. The judge John Ouderkirk reportedly gave a tentative ruling granting Brad custody. A source told PEOPLE magazine that Pitt can now spend more time with their children. The former couple has six children, of whom five are minors: Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Knox (12), Vivienne (12), and Maddox (19). Maddox is no longer part of the custody case.
The source added, "A few weeks ago, the judge's decision came down after a months long trial. Brad has been awarded significantly more time with the kids. He had had very limited time before." There is no confirmation about the decision being legally binding but the tentative ruling was reportedly based on testimonies from 'witnesses, experts, people who have been with the kids'.
Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh didn't testify despite the California stature that allows all children above the age of 14 to specify custodial preference. Angelina, on 24 May, filed a complaint to the California's Second District Court of Appeal over Ouderkirk's ruling over the case. A source close to Angelina told PEOPLE that she doesn't have an issue with the joint custody but there are 'other issues of concern'.
In the documents filed by the Eternals actor, she said that the judge declined to hear evidence that she believes is 'relevant to the children's safety and well-being'. While the documents didn't reveal many details, the Associated Press reported that the filing said, "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."
Angelina also said that the judge 'failed to adequately consider' a section of the California courts code according to which it is detrimental to the interests of a child if custody is awarded to someone with a history of domestic violence.
Her filing did not give details about what it was referring to, but her lawyers submitted a document under seal in March that purportedly offers additional information. In March, Angelina had filed court documents accusing ex-husband Brad Pitt of domestic violence.
As reported by Us Magazine, the filing indicated that Angelina and the children were willing to offer 'proof and authority in support' of the allegations. A source close to Brad had said at that point that the filing was just a way to 'hurt' the actor.
Earlier, Angelina had failed to remove Ouderkirk from their divorce proceedings. The couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage.
Published: 27 May 2021,12:59 PM IST