We're Reunited Now: Angad Bedi Tests COVID Negative

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with their daughter Mehr
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Angad Bedi, who had recently tested positive for COVID, shared on Instagram that he'd recovered. Sharing a video hugging daughter Mehr, he wrote in the caption, "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones." In the video, Neha says, "Mehr, where is papa? (Mehr, where is dad?)" after which Mehr rushes to greet her dad.
His caption further read, "Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home." Neha commented under the post, "We missed you like crazy...every day every minute every second."
Angad had also shared pictures from their wedding commemorating their third anniversary. In the caption, he mentioned both he and Neha were under isolation in different towns. "The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love…here is too many more godwilling (sic)," he captioned it. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in 2018.
Neha also shared a picture of her family, all masked up, and wrote, "Reunited with papa love... this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. @angadbedi welcome back to us ... home is where the heart is... in your arms."
