Ananya Panday Skips NCB's 3rd Summon, Seeks Time to Appear Before Agency

Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB on Monday, 25 October.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Ananya Panday, who was asked to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday for the third time, has skipped the summons. As per NCB sources, Ananya has informed that she won't be able to appear for questioning due to personal reasons. The actor has sought some time from the agency. Ananya has been questioned twice in connection with Aryan Khan's arrest.
Earlier, the NCB said that Ananya is being questioned because her name came up in chats on Aryan Khan's phone dated to 2018-19. Aryan was arrested following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai in early October. He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October after his bail pleas were rejected twice. The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan's application for bail on Tuesday, 26 October.
Before summoning Ananya for questioning, the NCB had searched her house last week. NCB sources have claimed that she and Aryan spoke about 'weed supply' in the chats. Ananya told NCB officers that she has never consumed or supplied drugs. Talking about the chats, she reportedly said that they were talking about the purchase of cigarettes, adding that she doesn't remember the chats clearly because it was a long time ago.
