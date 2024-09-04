'In The Hierarchy, The Male Actor Is Always On Top': Director Collin D'Cunha
The upcoming series Call Me Bae is set to debut on Prime Video, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role.
The upcoming series Call Me Bae is set to debut on Prime Video, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role. The show delves into a glamorous yet complex world, where Ananya’s character, Bae, embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating the challenges of life, relationships, and identity.
In an interview with The Quint, director Collin D'Cunha, along with actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, and Vihaan Samat, shared their experiences working on the show, discussing the need for validation, gender disparity, and more.
The director during the interview openly spoke about the hierarchy regarding the Bollywood film fraternity. He went on to say:
In our industry, when it comes to hierarchy the male actor is right on top. I am so happy that this show is fronted by a female actor. In this show, it was important for me to show that no matter how privileged you are if you are a woman in the family you are lower in the hierarchy.
When asked about how important it is to speak truth to power the director replied:
If you are asking if it is important, I do think it is important as a society we do look up to celebrities as empowering figures. I have my take on that: we should not, but we do it. Especially when it comes to our industry. As individuals perhaps it's not important to speak on matters but as celebrities it's extremely important - collectively coming together also helps. We have always had outspoken celebrities who bear the brunt of it all as they feel isolated in their opinions.