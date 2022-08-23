Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘My Mother Was Worried’: Vijay Devarakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in ‘Liger’

‘My Mother Was Worried’: Vijay Devarakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in ‘Liger’

'Liger', starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, is all set to release on 25 August.
Swati Chopra
Celebrities
Published:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star in Liger.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star in&nbsp;<em>Liger.</em></p></div>

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda caught up with The Quint to talk about their upcoming film Liger, their journey as actors, the success of South cinema and what prompted their friendship.

The two actors also opened up about their camaraderie and the difference between the way Bollywood and the South industry work.

Vijay also spoke about his body of work and how all the characters he portrays tend to be traditionally 'macho'.

"I didn’t know I do this. Maybe I do it at some level. It’s just the kind of roles I am drawn towards. I listen to some scripts and some stuff excites me and I do them. There is not too much thought behind it."
Vijay Devarakonda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya, on the other hand, spoke about the difficulties of online trolling and how she copes with it.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read‘Liger’ Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Faces Mike Tyson In High Octane Action Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT