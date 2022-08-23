‘My Mother Was Worried’: Vijay Devarakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in ‘Liger’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star in Liger.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda caught up with The Quint to talk about their upcoming film Liger, their journey as actors, the success of South cinema and what prompted their friendship.
The two actors also opened up about their camaraderie and the difference between the way Bollywood and the South industry work.
Vijay also spoke about his body of work and how all the characters he portrays tend to be traditionally 'macho'.
Ananya, on the other hand, spoke about the difficulties of online trolling and how she copes with it.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)