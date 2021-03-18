Amrita Rao and husband Anmol reveal first picture of newborn Veer

Actor Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol shared a picture of the couple with their child Veer captioned, “ Our World, Our Happiness #Veer.” In the first picture of the actor with her child, born in November, the family is all smiles. Amrita shared a picture of the couple to announce her pregnancy in October, thanking her fans and the universe for the blessing, “ For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon.”
In an interview with Pinkvilla last month, Amrita talked about her experience with motherhood, “I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer.” She also talked about Anmol fulfilling his parental duties saying that he can ‘pretty much handle Veer’ without her, “Anmol is a hands-on dad. I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help.”
Marking her debut with the 2002 release Ab Ke Baras, Amrita is popular for her roles in Main Hoon Na and Vivah. She also starred in Abhijit Panse’s Thackeray.
