Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Shuts Down Troll

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shut down a troll who commented about her mother Shweta Bachchan. In an interview with Vogue, Navya spoke about her venture - Project Naveli - which addresses gender inequality in India and is an attempt to empower women.

Vogue shared a snippet of Navya's interview wherein she said, "I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence".

To which a user, referring to Shweta Bachchan, replied, "What work does her mother do? LOL."