Recovering Now: Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Second Eye Surgery

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken to Twitter to share that he has undergone his second eye surgery and is 'recovering now'. Earlier this month, Big B had spoken about his first eye surgery and shared that the recovery was "slow and difficult."

"... and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now .. all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!", Amitabh tweeted on Sunday, 14 March.