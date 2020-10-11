Amitabh Bachchan Writes About His 'Greatest Gift' From Fans

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on 11 October, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from his fans and Bollywood. The 78-year-old actor, in his latest social media post, thanked well-wishers for their love and support.
"Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
From Anushka Sharma to Ajay Devgn celebrities posted heartwarming messages for Big B on his birthday. Sharing a photo with Amitabh Bachchan Ajay Devgn wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and wishes for a great year ahead Sir".
Anushka took to Instagram to write, "Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir. Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend.
Here's what other celebrities have to say:
Published: 11 Oct 2020,01:47 PM IST