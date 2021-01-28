Amitabh Shares How First Days on New Films Are a 'Nightmare'

In the photo, Amitabh is seen wearing a sweatshirt and black pants.



He expressed similar views in his blog too. "Starting of new ventures are a nightmare and the apprehensions and fear of nothing going right plays havoc .. Its the time one wants to run away from it all and just hide in some oblivion .. and never appear again", Big B wrote adding, "Well when you are in your 79th ; and the 52nd year in the business, it shows .. not in its comfort but in its discomfort".

Replying to Amitabh Bachchan, actor R Madhavan wrote on Instagram, "And if You sir, are still feeling that then what hope do we have . I feel I I have forgotten to wear any clothes on the first day of shoot and that ppl will finally figure out that I don’t know how to act at all".