Amitabh Shares How First Days on New Films Are a 'Nightmare'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is always petrified and in constant apprehension while shooting a new project. The veteran actor took to Instagram on Thursday, 28 January, to speak about his feelings as he started filming Ajay Devgn's MayDay.
"Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare ..Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide," Big B wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of him getting out of a car.
In the photo, Amitabh is seen wearing a sweatshirt and black pants.
He expressed similar views in his blog too. "Starting of new ventures are a nightmare and the apprehensions and fear of nothing going right plays havoc .. Its the time one wants to run away from it all and just hide in some oblivion .. and never appear again", Big B wrote adding, "Well when you are in your 79th ; and the 52nd year in the business, it shows .. not in its comfort but in its discomfort".
Replying to Amitabh Bachchan, actor R Madhavan wrote on Instagram, "And if You sir, are still feeling that then what hope do we have . I feel I I have forgotten to wear any clothes on the first day of shoot and that ppl will finally figure out that I don’t know how to act at all".
MayDay reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have previously worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam.
The film is directed and produced by Ajay. Reports suggest that Ajay will be seen as a pilot in MayDay. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot. Details about Big B's character is under wraps.
(With inputs from IANS)
