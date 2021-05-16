Bachchan Gets Second Vaccine Dose, Writes About His Relief Work

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has his second dose of vaccination against COVID-19. The legendary star posted a photograph of him receiving his second jab on his social media handles. “दूसरा भी हो गया ! Covid वाला , Cricket वाला नहीं ! 😜😜 sorry sorry that was a really bad one .. 🙈🙏🏻” was the message posted by Bachchan along with the picture.
Bachchan also blogged about his contribution to the COVID-19 relief work. Writing about the 10 ventilators he has helped provide, Bachchan wrote:
“The work though on the care fronts continues and happily I was able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations .. the Municipal Corporation of the City , and 3 Hospitals and one clinic .. the balance 10 that I have ordered should be in in a few days and they too shall be distributed to care centres and Hospitals in dire need ..
6 were sent to the BMC, under the request of its Commissioner Mr Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has done great innovative work in controlling the spread of the virus in the City, by bringing down the numbers .. the ventilators were asked to be directed to his Addl., Com., Mr Chore, who then directed it to ms Shashibala, the lady from the Comm., office looking after deliveries , who then directed us to send it to the Andheri Sports Complex to Mr Raju Palkar, who has received them and the distribution shall be under the discretion of BMC, looking at the various needs ..”
Bachchan also mentioned that he had donated for a 25-bedded centre in Juhu.
The senior actor also added that he is talking about his contribution to the COVID-19 relief work not for any praise but to assure everyone that his funds are being used constructively. Bachchan also stressed that he has not made any attempt to collect money through campaigns or donations.
“I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me .. I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask , to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness ..
I have, not out of seeking praise, given descriptions of the work done this time, but just to assure all, of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises ..
There have been many such campaigns and events where the organisers have collected funds for most worthy causes .. and that is most laudable .. but with all due respect and modesty, at times the amount that I have personally individually donated, matches the funds collected out of the campaigns ..
I did not ask .. I gave ..”
Bachchan ended his blog by stating that this has been his most “un-endearing” post till date, but he had decided to speak about the contribution to the relief work because of “incessant cries from many to SPEAK”.
“This has probably been a most un endearing post for the Blog .. and I do apologise for that .. for one that has ever promulgated a desire to be silent and do my work, I have crossed my own LOC - the Line of Control ..
It has come about through incessant cries from many to SPEAK .. but speak is not the desired element according to me in these times .. and the less said on this the better ..”
Earlier this month, Bachchan had also contributed help to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility in Delhi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined