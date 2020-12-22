Big B Remembers Late Mother Teji Bachchan; Shares Old Family Photo

Big B had also penned a note for his mother in his blog on 21 December, her 13th death anniversary.

"The misery of departure is such an incessant grief... it leaves one silenced and filled with a void that one feels shall never ever be filled... the pain of the ones that are left behind to grieve is uncontrollable... and most difficult to perceive," he had written.



"(It) is the remembrance of the departure of Ma... Maa ji... she left us... the most beautiful Mother in the world... they all are, the most beautiful... that is why they are Ma," he added.



Teji Bachchan, who was married to the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away in 2007 after a prolonged illness. She was 93.