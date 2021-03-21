Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is In Queue For the COVID-19 Vaccine

Bachchan also referred to his recent eye surgery by commenting that it’s work in progress. “Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain’ it ..” wrote the senior actor. Bachchan had his first eye surgery for cataract in February and a second one earlier this month.

In an earlier blog, the actor also thanked filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for joining him virtually from abroad for the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) award ceremony, in which he was honoured for his contribution in preserving India’s film heritage..