Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is In Queue For the COVID-19 Vaccine

In his latest blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan says that he will be in queue for the COVID-19 vaccine. The veteran actor spoke about the fear of a new strain of the virus gaining ground. In the blog entry dated 20-21 March 2021, Bachchan writes, “There is now the fear of another strain getting free box office results and that is unnerving .. the vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue ..”
Bachchan also referred to his recent eye surgery by commenting that it’s work in progress. “Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain’ it ..” wrote the senior actor. Bachchan had his first eye surgery for cataract in February and a second one earlier this month.
In an earlier blog, the actor also thanked filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for joining him virtually from abroad for the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) award ceremony, in which he was honoured for his contribution in preserving India’s film heritage..
Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020 and was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He recovered and was discharged from the hospital in early August after testing negative for the virus.
“I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day,” tweeted the superstar after leaving the hospital.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Mar 2021,05:18 PM IST