On Big B's Birthday, Presenting 'The Amitabh Bachchan Digital Museum'

The Amitabh Bachchan Digital Museum.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
As superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older, we present to you - The Amitabh Bachchan Digital Museum by The Quint. This is a unique digital museum about the Shahenshah of Bollywood and a treasure house for his fans and cineastes. The interactive site gives fans an overview of Bachchan's extraordinary life - from his birth in Allahabad to his mega success in Mumbai's Hindi film industry.
Vividly illustrated with a collection of trivia, video and photographs the digital museum will give insights into Bachchan's early life, his struggle, his powerful dialogues, hit songs, favourite heroines, the near-fatal Coolie accident, his stylish costumes and a lot more. From the photograph that he first sent to the Filmfare Talent Hunt as an aspiring actor to the video of Bachchan returning from hospital after his Coolie accident, you will find it all here.
To visit The Amitabh Bachchan Virtual Museum - Click Here.
