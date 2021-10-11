On Big B's Birthday, Presenting 'The Amitabh Bachchan Digital Museum'

Vividly illustrated with a collection of trivia, video and photographs the digital museum will give insights into Bachchan's early life, his struggle, his powerful dialogues, hit songs, favourite heroines, the near-fatal Coolie accident, his stylish costumes and a lot more. From the photograph that he first sent to the Filmfare Talent Hunt as an aspiring actor to the video of Bachchan returning from hospital after his Coolie accident, you will find it all here.

To visit The Amitabh Bachchan Virtual Museum - Click Here.