'With Music Available so Easily, Its Value Has Gone Down': Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi speaks about the changing consumption of music over the years.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Amit Trivedi who recently released his solo album, 'Jadu Salona' spoke to The Quint about his journey as a musician and what it was like to work on his solo album.
Amit candidly spoke about his new album and what it was about, he went on to say:
He also went on to sing a few of the songs from the album. Later, opening up about how the number of songs in Bollywood have also decreased in films and new independent musicians are emerging. He stated:
The singer also spoke about the kind of music that features in films and how it is different from the music made by solo artists.
Watch the video for more.