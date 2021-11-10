Amidst Wedding Rumours With Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande Gets 'Bride-to-be' Gifts

Ankita Lokhande with partner Vicky Jain.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Recently, rumours have been doing the rounds that actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with partner and businessman Vicky Jain. Now, Ankita took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of a few pairs of shoes she received as gifts. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. A box also had the words ‘happy bride’ written on it.
Ankita did not add any caption. She tagged the brand and added a folded hands emoji.
Some reports have stated that Ankita and Vicky will get married next month. However, the couple hasn't released any official statement.
