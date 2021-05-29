Amid Outrage, Vairamuthu Says He Will Return ONV Literary Award

Vairamuthu says in Tamil in the video, "The ONV cultural academy announced that this year the prestigious ONV Kurup literary award will be given to me. I was happy and grateful to receive the award. But due to the interference of a few envious people, it was announced that the award is being re-examined. I am afraid this decision may belittle me as well as the ONV award. I also don’t wish to put a group of distinguished judges in a difficult spot. I would prefer to avoid receiving this award amid all the controversies. I would like to make one thing clear, I am being very honest. Nobody wants to examine my honesty. In this situation, I have made a clear decision. I am returning the award to the ONV a cultural academy. I also request that the cash reward of Rs 3 lakh that was part of the award to be donated to Kerala CM’s relief fund. And as a token of appreciation towards Malayalees, I will also be contributing another Rs 2 lakh to the Kerala CM relief fund in my individual capacity. I would also like to thank Tamil CM MK Stalin for congratulating me when the award was announced to me".

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu was one of the first to express criticism at the academy's decision.