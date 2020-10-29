Ameesha Patel Claims LJP Leader Threatened Her; Politician Reacts

Actor Ameesha Patel has said that she felt 'unsafe' and 'scared' while campaigning for the Bihar elections for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Prakash Chandra, as per a report by IndiaToday.in. Patel also alleged that Chandra threatened her and that she was scared for herself and the team accompanying her. The politician has, however, denied the allegations.

Ameesha Patel made these statements during an interview with India Today TV, wherein she was reacting to an audio clip. In the viral audio clip, the authenticity of which is yet to be verified, Patel is reportedly heard describing her recent visit to Bihar’s Daudnagar.

"I was so terrified for my life and for the team travelling with me that I had no choice but to play along till I safely reached Mumbai. Even after returning to Mumbai, Prakash Chandra sent threatening messages asking me to speak highly of him as I had been honest about my terrible experience with him". Ameesha Patel, Actor

Ameesha Patel further told India Today that she could have been 'raped and killed' on the campaign trail had she not followed the orders of Chandra. "When I landed in Mumbai I had to tell the truth. I could have been raped and killed. Throughout the campaign my car was surrounded by Chandra's people and they wouldn't let me move until I followed their commands. He trapped me and put my life in danger".

Denying all these allegations, Prakash Chandra told India Today that Ameesha Patel has been paid by Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav to lie about him. "I have always believed in winning elections based on the votes of the people, but one of my relatives organised Ameesha Patel's rally in Obra. All security arrangements were made for Patel and none of what she has claimed has happened. Sonakshi Sinha is also from Bihar. Ameesha Patel met Pappu Yadav and they struck a deal of Rs 15 lakh", Chandra said. (With inputs from India Today)