Ameesha Patel Addresses ‘Old Rumours’ of Defrauding Businessman 

Actress Ameesha Patel took to social media to address reports about her allegedly defrauding a businessman for Rs. 2.5 crores. She posted on Instagram and Twitter, "As a public figure I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS.. GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. CHEERS."
On February 26th, Firstpost reported that Ameesha Patel was summoned by the Jharkhand High Court after producer Ajay Kumar accused her of defrauding him. Kumar alleged that Ameesha asked him to invest in a movie she was working on and later backed out. When she gave him a cheque for the money, the cheque allegedly bounced. The court asked the parties to settle the matter by mediation.
Published: 28 Feb 2021,02:41 PM IST