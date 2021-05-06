Am Still Called Young Kareena: 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' Actor Barkha

Barkha Singh.
Actor and YouTuber Barkha Singh has been trending after recalling her experience of playing a young Kareena Kapoor in the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge!. Speaking to SpotboyE, Barkha said that she is still remembered as the 'young Kareena'. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was her first acting job; the film also starred Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji.
Barkha also said she still has distinct memories of the auditioning process. "I do remember giving the audition for that role and it was quite tough. There were about 600-700 kids who auditioned for the role of young Tina, and I went there pretty chill after school, just in an attempt to make my mother buy me ice cream on the way. I bagged the role but only after five rounds of audition".
"A number of times people still do refer to me as young Kareena and it's surprising that people actually remember that. They even say that my face is still the same, although I don't know whether to take it as a compliment," she told SpotboyE.
