Almost Fainted After Shah Rukh Introduced Himself: Sharib Hashmi

Sharib told the publication that later Shah Rukh told him that he was 'a very good actor' and it was an enjoyable experience working with him. "Even Yash Chopra sir appreciated my work. When he asked me if I am from Punjab I told him I’m born and brought up in Mumbai and I’m not even a Punjabi. He said I was doing very well. Therefore, my first day of shoot will always remain special".

Sharib also said that he later met Shah Rukh at a film's premiere. "He greeted me very warmly. My wife is a huge fan of SRK and she was excited to meet him. She still says she remembers his perfume. I also met him when I received the Screen Award for Filmistaan (2014). SRK was hosting that segment and when my name got announced, he said that 'Sharib is a friend and a very good actor'. That felt so special".

Sharib Hashmi's performance as intelligence officer JK Talpade in The Family Man has been hugely appreciated. In the second season he starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani among others.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)