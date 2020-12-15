Pics: Alia Cheers For Ranbir's Team Mumbai City FC During Match

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to share a selfie sporting a Mumbai City FC jersey. The team is partly owned by Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram stories Alia wrote, "“Game time. Aamchi city.”
The match, Mumbai City FC against Jamshedpur FC, was held in Goa and ended in a 1-1 draw. The official Twitter account of Mumbai City FC also shared pictures of Ranbir and Alia, cheering from the stands.
On Monday, 14 December, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leaving for Goa.
On the work front, the duo will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia is also currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Filming was put on hold in March due to the pan-India lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and resumed in October.
Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for Brahmastra. He will also be seen in period drama Shamshera, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
